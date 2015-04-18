OUR REACH

PIQE in California

In partnership with 128 school districts in California and more than 380 schools, PIQE is a trusted partner providing a variety of hands-on workshops, seminars, and ongoing supports for parents and school leaders. PIQE has eight regional offices serving families in 36 counties. Our curriculum has been used in 16 languages.

PIQE Nationally

Since 2002, spanning 13 U.S. states and Mexico City, PIQE partners with school leaders to help teachers and school administrators successfully engage with families from diverse socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. From teacher seminars to implementing parent training curriculum, our evidence-based model is enhancing family engagement nationally.