Since 1987, Parent Institute for Quality Education has been engaging, empowering and transforming families by providing the knowledge and the skills to partner with schools and communities to ensure their children achieve their full potential. 

Parent Engagement Workshops
Teacher-Parent Workshops
Leadership & Civic Engagement
Financial Literacy
STEM Workshops
OUR REACH 

PIQE in California

In partnership with 128 school districts in California and more than 380 schools, PIQE is a trusted partner providing a variety of hands-on workshops, seminars, and ongoing supports for parents and school leaders. PIQE has eight regional offices serving families in 36 counties. Our curriculum has been used in 16 languages.

PIQE Nationally

Since 2002, spanning 13 U.S. states and Mexico City, PIQE partners with school leaders to help teachers and school administrators successfully engage with families from diverse socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. From teacher seminars to implementing parent training curriculum, our evidence-based model is enhancing family engagement nationally. 

MAKING AN IMPACT SINCE 1987

33

YEARS SERVING COMMUNITY

721000

PARENTS COMPLETED PROGRAMS

16

LANGUAGES USED

2100000

STUDENTS IMPACTED

October 19, 2020
PIQE with Chicano Federation receive $200,000 to support early childhood care professionals

The San Diego Foundation announced $1.3 million grant through its Early Childhood Initiative to support eight nonprofit programs in San Diego county, with awards ranging in value from $150,000 to $200,000. The goal of the Early Childhood Initiative is to increase […]
Read more
October 9, 2020
Make a plan. VOTE!

There is too much at stake. We no longer have the privilege to ignore and not vote. Your vote is your voice. Your voice is powerful. If you don’t vote, someone else will. If you are not eligible to vote, encourage your […]
Read more
October 9, 2020
We Agree with San Diego Candidates for need for Office of Child and Youth Success

Parent Institute for Quality Education (PIQE) joined a coalition of child and family-serving organizations advocating for the new mayor and council to prioritize San Diego’s children, youth and families alongside traditional infrastructure and public safety goals. A coalition of more […]
Read more